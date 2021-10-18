Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 248 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 17,847 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 118 new cases were recorded and 130 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 458 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 12).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> October 11 - 101 cases

> October 12 - 101 cases

> October 13 - 94 cases

> October 14 - 110 cases

> October 15 - 93 cases

> October 16 - 118 cases

> October 17 - 130 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 28 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, October 12, and five patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths in Dacorum, the total number has been revised down to 346, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum for nine days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases is now 8,449,165. The number of deaths has risen to 138,584.

As of October 16, in the UK, 49,398,211 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,358,472 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.