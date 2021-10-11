Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 164 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 17,100 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 89 new cases were recorded and 75 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 401.4 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 5).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> October 4 - 98 cases

> October 5 - 103 cases

> October 6 - 90 cases

> October 7 - 127 cases

> October 8 - 102 cases

> October 9 - 89 cases

> October 10 - 75 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, October 5, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 347, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 8,154,306. The number of deaths has risen to 137,735.

As of October 9, in the UK, 49,158,835 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,168,344 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 113,535 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 104,648 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.