Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 230 new positive Covid-19 cases since Thursday.

The total for the borough is now 16,416 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Friday, 51 cases were recorded, 91 cases were recorded on Saturday and 88 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 432.3 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 28).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 27 - 113 cases

> September 28 - 83 cases

> September 29 - 125 cases

> September 30 - 100 cases

> October 1 - 51 cases

> October 2 - 91 cases

> October 3 - 88 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 20 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 28, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been two new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 345, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases is 7,900,680. The number of deaths has risen is now 136,953.

As of October 2, in the UK, 48,928,952 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,969,396 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 111,463 people (83.2 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 104,256 (77.8 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.