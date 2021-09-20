Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 124 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 15,109, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 74 cases were recorded and 50 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 301.7 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 14).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 13 - 63 cases

> September 14 - 78 cases

> September 15 - 67 cases

> September 16 - 72 cases

> September 17 - 77 cases

> September 18 - 74 cases

> September 19 - 50 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 14, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 339, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 7,429,746. The number of deaths has risen to 135,203.

As of September 18, in the UK, 48,573,881 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,428,209 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 111,363 (83 per cent) people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 103,434 (77.1 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.