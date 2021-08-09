Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 101 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 12,118, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 58 cases were recorded and 43 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 242.5 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 3).

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases is now 104,359.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 2 - 58 cases

> August 3 - 54 cases

> August 4 - 76 cases

> August 5 - 55 cases

> August 6 - 62 cases

> August 7 - 58 cases

> August 8 - 43 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 31 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 3, and five patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 336, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases is 6,069,362 and the number of deaths is now 130,320.

As of August 7, in the UK, 47,036,796 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 39,429,468 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 107,677 people (82.7 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 89,721 (68.9 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.