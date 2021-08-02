Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 85 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 11,712, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

On Saturday, 38 cases were recorded and 47 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 272 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 27)

In Hertfordshire there are now 100,825 cases.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> July 26 - 51 cases

> July 27 - 54 cases

> July 28 - 59 cases

> July 29 - 52 cases

> July 30 - 59 cases

> July 31 - 38 cases

> August 1 - 47 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 32 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, July 27, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 335, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,880,667. The number of deaths has risen to 129,719.

As of July 31, in the UK, 46,851,145 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 38,345,841 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 107,392 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 87,725 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.