Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over bank holiday weekend

Dacorum has recorded 188 new positive Covid-19 cases over the bank holiday weekend.

The total for the borough is now 13,558, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 67 cases were recorded, 75 cases were recorded on Sunday and 46 cases were recorded yesterday (Monday).

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 319.7 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 25).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 24 - 39 cases

> August 25 - 82 cases

> August 26 - 104 cases

> August 27 - 68 cases

> August 28 - 67 cases

> August 29 - 75 cases

> August 30 - 46 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 24, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 338, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases is now 6,757,650. The number of deaths is now 132,485.

As of August 29, in the UK, 48,024,928 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 42,718,652 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 108,512 people (83.3 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 98,405 (75.5 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.