Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 98 new cases on Monday

Dacorum recorded 98 new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday (November 8).

The total for the borough is now 20,304 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 490.2 per 100,000 population to 472.8 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 3).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 1 - 109 cases

> November 2 - 95 cases

> November 3 - 112 cases

> November 4 - 91 cases

> November 5 - 76 cases

> November 6 - 86 cases

> November 7 - 52 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 43 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 2, and eight patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 355, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 32,322 to 9,333,891. The number of deaths has risen by 57 to 141,862.

As of November 7, in the UK, 50,262,735 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,852,677 people had received their second dose.