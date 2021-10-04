Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 98 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 98 new positive Covid-19 cases today (October 4).

The total for the borough is now 16,514 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 432.3 per 100,000 population to 429.1 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 29).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, 634 new cases have been recorded today, the total is now 134,215.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 27 - 113 cases

> September 28 - 83 cases

> September 29 - 125 cases

> September 30 - 100 cases

> October 1 - 51 cases

> October 2 - 91 cases

> October 3 - 88 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 20 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 28, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 345, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 35,077 to 7,934,936. The number of deaths (England deaths within 28 days of positive test affected by delay) has risen by 33 to is now 136,986.

As of October 3, in the UK, 48,956,859 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,992,044 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 111,494 people (83.2 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 104,290 (77.8 per cent) had received their second dose.