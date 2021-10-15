Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 93 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 93 new positive Covid-19 cases today (October 15).

The total for the borough is now 17,599 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 440.6 per 100,000 to 441.9 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 10).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, 688 new cases have been recorded today, the total is now 142,210.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> October 8 - 102 cases

> October 9 - 89 cases

> October 10 - 75 cases

> October 11 - 101 cases

> October 12 - 101 cases

> October 13 - 94 cases

> October 14 - 110 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 28 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, October 12, and five patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths in Dacorum, the total number has been revised down to 346, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum for seven days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 44,932 to 8,361,651. The number of deaths has risen by 145 to 138,379.

As of October 14, in the UK, 49,335,154 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,297,231 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.