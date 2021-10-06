Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 90 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 90 new positive Covid-19 cases today (October 6).

The total for the borough is now 16,707 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days remains at 417.5 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 1).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 29 - 125 cases

> September 30 - 100 cases

> October 1 - 51 cases

> October 2 - 91 cases

> October 3 - 88 cases

> October 4 - 98 cases

> October 5 - 103 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 20 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 28, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 345, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 39,851 to 8,006,660. The number of deaths has risen by 143 to 137,295.

As of October 5, in the UK, 49,035,877 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,049,953 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 111,544 people (83.3 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 104,455 (78 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.