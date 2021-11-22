Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 85 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 85 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 22).

The total for the borough is now 21,773 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 484.4 per 100,000 population to 474.7 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending November 17).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 15 - 130 cases

> November 16 - 83 cases

> November 17 - 81 cases

> November 18 - 136 cases

> November 19 -112 cases

> November 20 - 112 cases

> November 21 - 96 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 50 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 16, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been two new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 360, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 44,917 to 9,889,926. The number of deaths has risen by 45 to 143,972.

As of November 21, in the UK, 50,777,474 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,168,300 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 116,591 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 106,418 people had received their second dose.