Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 83 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 83 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 24).

The total for the borough is now 21,969 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 469.6 per 100,000 population to 472.2 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending November 19).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 17 - 81 cases

> November 18 - 136 cases

> November 19 -112 cases

> November 20 - 112 cases

> November 21 - 96 cases

> November 22 - 85 cases

> November 23 - 113 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 50 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 16, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 360, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 43,676 to 9,974,843. The number of deaths has risen by 149 to 144,286.

As of November 23, in the UK, 50,827,554 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,208,819 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 116,776 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 106,505 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.