Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 82 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 82 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 25).

The total for the borough is now 13,198, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 305.6 per 100,000 population to 319.1 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending August 20).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 18 - 80 cases

> August 19 - 65 cases

> August 20 - 60 cases

> August 21 - 98 cases

> August 22 - 76 cases

> August 23 - 51 cases

> August 24 - 39 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 17, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum, the total is now 338, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 35,847 to 6,590,747. The number of deaths has risen by 149 to 132,003.

As of August 24, in the UK, 47,792,552 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 42,072,712 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 108,327 people (83.2 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 96,922 (74.4 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.