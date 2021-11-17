Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 81 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 81 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 17).

The total for the borough is now 21,232 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 454.8 per 100,000 population to 469.6 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 12).

> November 10 - 98 cases

> November 11 - 140 cases

> November 12 - 119 cases

> November 13 - 107 cases

> November 14 - 72 cases

> November 15 - 130 cases

> November 16 - 83 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 45 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 9, and 10 patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 355, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum for 10 days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,263 to 9,675,058. The number of deaths has risen by 201 to 143,360.

As of November 16, in the UK, 50,645,981 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,065,838 people had received their second dose.

And, in Dacorum, 116,444 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 106,199 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.