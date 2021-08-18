Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 80 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 80 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 18).

The total for the borough is now 12,727, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 256 per 100,000 population to 264.4 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 13).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 505 to 109,291.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 11 - 63 cases

> August 12 - 75 cases

> August 13 - 72 cases

> August 14 - 70 cases

> August 15 - 42 cases

> August 16 - 66 cases

> August 17 - 67 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 10, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum, the total is now 337, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 33,904 to 6,355,887. The number of deaths has risen by 111 to 131,260.

As of August 17, in the UK, 47,413,242 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 40,987,846 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 108,075 people (83 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 93,733 (72 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.