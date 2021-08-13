Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 72 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 72 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 13).

The total for the borough is now 12,402, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 248.3 per 100,000 population to 247.7 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 8).

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 615 to 106,931.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 6 - 62 cases

> August 7 - 58 cases

> August 8 - 43 cases

> August 9 - 43 cases

> August 10 - 31 cases

> August 11 - 63 cases

> August 12 - 75 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 10, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 336, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no deaths recorded for nine days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 32,700 to 6,211,868. The number of deaths has risen by 100 to 130,801.

As of August 12, in the UK, 47,215,352 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 40,206,029 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 107,880 people (82.8 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 91,870 (70.5 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.