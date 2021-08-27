Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 68 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 68 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 27).

The total for the borough is now 13,370, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 313.9 per 100,000 population to 303 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 22).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 485 to 113,963.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 20 - 60 cases

> August 21 - 98 cases

> August 22 - 76 cases

> August 23 - 51 cases

> August 24 - 39 cases

> August 25 - 82 cases

> August 26 - 104 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 24, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 338, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,046 to 6,666,399. The number of deaths has risen by 100 to 132,243.

As of August 26, in the UK, 47,915,768 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 42,379,353 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 108,460 people (83.2 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 97,903 (75.1 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.