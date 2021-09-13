Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 63 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 63 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 13).

The total for the borough is now 14,691, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 411 per 100,000 population to 382.1 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 8).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 410 to 122,629.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 6 - 92 cases

> September 7 - 51 cases

> September 8 - 123 cases

> September 9 - 114 cases

> September 10 - 42 cases

> September 11 - 59 cases

> September 12 - 69 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 40 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 7, and seven patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum, the total is now 339, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 30,825 to 7,256,559. The number of deaths has risen by 61 to 134,261.

As of September 12, in the UK, 48,439,272 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 44,048,093 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum - the number of people aged 16 or over - 111,228 people (82.9 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 102,375 (76.3 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.