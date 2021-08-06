Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 62 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 62 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 6).

The total for the borough is now 12,017, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 233.5 per 100,000 population to 224.5 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 1).

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 526 to103,358.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> July 30 - 59 cases

> July 31 - 38 cases

> August 1 - 47 cases

> August 2 - 58 cases

> August 3 - 54 cases

> August 4 - 76 cases

> August 5 - 55 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 31 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 3, and five patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 336, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 31,808 to 6,014,023. The number of deaths has risen by 92 to 130,178.

As of August 5, in the UK, 46,961,830 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 39,047,529 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 107,588 people (82.6 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 88,875 (68.3 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.