Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 53 new positive cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 53 new positive Covid-19 cases today (June 30).

The total for the borough is now 9,138, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 100.2 per 100,000 population to 108.6 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending June 25).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, 262 new cases were recorded - the total is now 81,484.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> June 23 - 31 cases

> June 24 - 32 cases

> June 25 - 40 cases

> June 26 - 18 cases

> June 27 - 19 cases

> June 28 - 45 cases

> June 29 - 50 cases.

According to Public Health England there were eight confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, June 22, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 332, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). It has been 47 days since a death within 28 days of a COVID test has been reported in Dacorum.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 26,068 to 4,800,907. The number of deaths has risen by 14 to 128,140.

As of June 29, in the UK, 44,719,762 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 32,872,450 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 103,613 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 77,076 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.

The new figures were recorded between 5pm on Monday, June 28, and 5pm on Tuesday, June 29.