Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 42 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 42 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 10).

The total for the borough is now 14,500, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 380.8 per 100,000 population to 389.8 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 5).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 442 to 121,372.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 3 - 113 cases

> September 4 - 79 cases

> September 5 - 99 cases

> September 6 - 92 cases

> September 7 - 51 cases

> September 8 - 123 cases

> September 9 - 114 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 40 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 7, and seven patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 338, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths for 16 days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 37,622 to 7,168,806. The number of deaths has risen by 147 to 133,988.

As of September 9, in the UK, 48,370,340 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 43,805,608 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum - the number of people aged 16 or over - 111,163 people (82.9 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 102,070 (76.1 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.