Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 290 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 290 new positive Covid-19 cases today (December 16).

The total for the borough is now 24,925 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 569.3 per 100,000 population to 600.2 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending December 11).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> December 9 - 118 cases

> December 10 - 131 cases

> December 11 - 157 cases

> December 12 - 147 cases

> December 13 - 176 cases

> December 14 - 176 cases

> December 15 - 231 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, December 14, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There was one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum. The total is 364, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths recorded for seven days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 88,376 to 11,097,851 and the number of deaths has risen by 146 to 146,937.

As of December 15, in the UK, 51,360,987 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,881,291 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 117,544 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 107,928 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.