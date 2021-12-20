Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 284 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 284 new positive Covid-19 cases today (December 20).

The total for the borough is now 26,067 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 304 new cases were recorded and 242 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 802.2 per 100,000 to 924.4 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending December 15).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> December 13 - 176 cases

> December 14 - 176 cases

> December 15 - 231 cases

> December 16 - 290 cases

> December 17 - 312 cases

> December 18 - 304 cases

> December 19 - 242 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, December 14, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 364, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 91,743 to 11,453,121 and the number of deaths has risen by 44 to 147,261.

As of December 19, in the UK, 51,498,034 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 47,051,876 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 117,725 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 108,286 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.