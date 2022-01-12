Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 227 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 227 new positive Covid-19 cases today (January 12).

The total for the borough is now 34,360 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 1,590.2 per 100,000 to 1,513.6 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending January 7).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 5 - 396 cases

> January 6 - 403 cases

> January 7 - 304 cases

> January 8 - 290 cases

> January 9 - 280 cases

> January 10 - 248 cases

> January 11 - 182 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 89 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, January 4, and seven patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been three new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is now 373, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 129,587 to 14,862,138, and the number of deaths has risen by 398 to 151,007.

As of January 11, in the UK, 52,011,835 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 47,774,248 people had received their second dose and 35,953,243 had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 118,648 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 110,500 people had received their second dose and 85,349 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.