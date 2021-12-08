Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 131 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 131 new positive Covid-19 cases today (December 8).

The total for the borough is now 23,499 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 523.6 per 100,000 population to 532.6 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending December 3).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> December 1 - 115 cases

> December 2 - 145 cases

> December 3 - 120 cases

> December 4 - 152 cases

> December 5 - 94 cases

> December 6 - 107 cases

> December 7 - 87 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 41 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 30, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 362, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no recorded deaths in Dacorum for eight days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 51,342 to 10,610,958 and the number of deaths has risen by 161 to 145,987.

As of December 7, in the UK, 51,161,757 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,610,800 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 117,264 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 107,452 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.