Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 119 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 119 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 20).

The total for the borough is now 15,228, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 301.7 per 100,000 population to 315.2 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 15).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 13 - 63 cases

> September 14 - 78 cases

> September 15 - 67 cases

> September 16 - 72 cases

> September 17 - 77 cases

> September 18 - 74 cases

> September 19 - 50 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 14, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been two new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is now 341, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,100 to 7,465,448. The number of deaths has risen by 49 to 135,252.

As of September 19, in the UK, 48,593,019 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,466,121 had received their second dose.