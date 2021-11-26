Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 116 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 116 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 26).

The total for the borough is now 22,174 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 472.8 per 100,000 population to 468.3 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 21).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 19 -112 cases

> November 20 - 112 cases

> November 21 - 96 cases

> November 22 - 85 cases

> November 23 - 113 cases

> November 24 - 83 cases

> November 25 - 89 cases

According to Public Health England there were 38 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 23, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 360, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 50,091 to 10,070,841. The number of deaths has risen by 160 to 144,593.

As of November 25, in the UK, 50,875,712 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,255,081 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 116,834 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 106,615 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.