Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 115 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 115 new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday (December 1).

The total for the borough is now 22,663 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 423.9 per 100,000 population to 423.3 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 26).

Coronavirus stock image

> November 24 - 83 cases

> November 25 - 89 cases

> November 26 - 116 cases

> November 27 - 87 cases

> November 28 - 87 cases

> November 29 - 113 cases

> November 30 - 87 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 38 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 23, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 362, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

As of November 30, in the UK, 50,994,257 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,399,306 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 116,992 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 106,950 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.