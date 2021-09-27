Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 113 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 113 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 27).

The total for the borough is now 15,878, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 366.7 per 100,000 population to 389.2 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 22).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 20 - 119 cases

> September 21 - 79 cases

> September 22 - 92 cases

> September 23 - 108 cases

> September 24 - 95 cases

> September 25 - 84 cases

> September 26 - 79 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 29 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 21, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 343, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 37,960 to 7,701,715. The number of deaths has risen by 40 to 136,208.

As of September 26, in the UK, 48,736,534 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,764,324 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 111,412 people (83.1 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 103,985 (77.6 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.