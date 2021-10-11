Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 101 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 101 new positive Covid-19 cases today (October 11).

The total for the borough is now 17,201 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 401.4 per 100,000 to 398.2 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 6).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, 707 new cases have been recorded today, the total is now 139,330.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> October 4 - 98 cases

> October 5 - 103 cases

> October 6 - 90 cases

> October 7 - 127 cases

> October 8 - 102 cases

> October 9 - 89 cases

> October 10 - 75 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, October 5, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been two new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is now 347, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 40,224 to 8,193,769. The number of deaths has risen by 28 to 137,763.

As of October 10, in the UK, 49,186,920 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,189,181 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 113,563 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 104,719 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.