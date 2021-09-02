Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 100 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 100 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 2).

The total for the borough is now 13,787, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 304.9 per 100,000 population to 305.6 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 28).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 483 to 116,757.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 26 - 104 cases

> August 27 - 68 cases

> August 28 - 67 cases

> August 29 - 75 cases

> August 30 - 46 cases

> August 31 - 62 cases

> September 1 - 67 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 46 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 31, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 338, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths for eight days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,154 to 6,862,904. The number of deaths has risen by 178 to 132,920.

As of September 1, in the UK, 48,131,996 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 43,023,372 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 108,774 people (83.3 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 99,515 (76.3 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.