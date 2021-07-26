Dacorum recorded 51 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 26) and one death.

The total for the borough is now 11,403, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The rate of infection in Dacorum now stands at 7,368 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 8,872.

Data is released by Public Health England

In Hertfordshire there are now 97,981 cases.

According to Public Health England there are 31 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, July 13, and three patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Three patients were admitted in the last 24 hours.

The total number of deaths in Dacorum, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test), is now 334.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 24,950 to 5,722,298. The number of deaths has risen by 14 to 129,172.

As of July 26, in the UK, 46,589,211 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 37,287,384 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 107,059 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 85,918 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.