Could Omicron have been in Hertfordshire at start of November?

Latest data shows there have been 24 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Hertfordshire.

But it also raises questions about whether there could have been isolated cases in the county since the start of November.

On Friday, December 10, the government released data on the number of confirmed cases of Omicron – determined by genomic sequencing.

And they also released data on so-called ‘S gene target failure’ (SGTF) cases – which are those where Omicron is suspected.

According to the published data there were five cases confirmed across Herts on November 22. That included two in East Herts; two in Three Rivers and one in Watford.

And in the following week (November 29) there were a further 19 recorded – with confirmed cases in every one of the 10 district and borough areas.

They included one confirmed case in Broxbourne; one in Dacorum; four in East Herts; three in Hertsmere; one in North Herts; two in St Albans; one in Stevenage; two in Three Rivers; one in Watford; and three in Welwyn Hatfield.

But, in addition, data points to a further 64 ‘SGTF’ cases where the Omicron variant is suspected – including one case in St Albans that was recorded on November 1.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council – which runs public health services in the county – has stressed that the SGTF cases do ‘occur in isolated numbers fairly regularly for other reasons’.

And he said they could not be certain whether the SGTF cases in early November were Omicron – or not.

But he did acknowledge that ‘currently’ most SGTF cases will be the Omicron variant.

He said: “While currently most S-Gene Target Failure cases will turn out to be the Omicron variant, they do occur in isolated numbers fairly regularly for other reasons, so we cannot be certain whether the SGTF cases in early November are Omicron or not.

“There have been no laboratory confirmed cases in Hertfordshire from that far back.”

In the data for the week ending December 6 there were 37 cases of SGTF in Hertfordshire, that had not been identified as a different variant.

They included three in Dacorum; six in East Herts; four in Hertsmere; two in North Herts; nine in St Albans; one in Stevenage; four in Three Rivers; one in Watford; and seven in Welwyn Hatfield.

And a week earlier (November 29) there were a further 23 suspected cases – based on SGTF in a sample, which had not been identified as a different variant.

There were two in Broxbourne; one in Dacorum; one in East Herts; one in Hertsmere; two in North Herts; one in St Albans; one in Stevenage; two in Three Rivers; four in Watford; and eight in Welwyn Hatfield.

As numbers of confirmed and suspected cases of Omicron increase in the county, public health chiefs have stressed the need to take ‘sensible precautions’.

And Cllr Morris Bright MBE, deputy leader of Hertfordshire County Council and executive member for public health, says the council is ‘prepared to face the challenges that may come’.

“With cases of the Omicron variant spreading quickly through our communities, I want to issue my reassurance that we as a county council are well prepared to face the challenges that may come, and to keep our vital services running across Hertfordshire,” said Cllr Bright.

“Standing shoulder to shoulder with our NHS colleagues and district and borough partners we are doing all we can to support the drive to speed up booster vaccinations, which offer the strongest line of protection against the virus.

“I would personally like to encourage everyone who is eligible to book their booster jab as soon as possible, to protect yourself and those around you.”