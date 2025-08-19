Consultation set to close on plans for new health centre in Hemel Hempstead

Dacorum Borough Council is once again appealing for residents to participate in its consultation regarding a new health centre being constructed in Hemel Hempstead.

Residents have until August 21 to have their say on plans to construct a new health campus in Hemel Hempstead.

An online survey was opened last month regarding the new centre which would be built in Market Square.

NHS officials and the authority have released the plans in a bid to improve hospital, GP, mental health, social care, wellbeing and community services in the borough. It is hoped that the scheme would form part of larger proposals to provide joined-up care throughout the region in line with the government’s 10-year plan for the NHS.

The consultation period on a new health campus in Hemel Hempstead is set to close

People are advised that the survey can be accessed via the Let’s Talk Dacorum website. New data released by the council today shows that over 5,600 people have visited the site, with over 700 residents filling out the survey.

During the consultation period the borough council has revealed that in-person events were held in Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted to explain more about the proposals.

NHS and council staff have also attended a number of Dacorum community events, sharing information and answering questions about the plans, a spokesperson for the authority added.

More events are planned for next month, Dacorum Borough Council adds, some will take place online and others will be held in person, the authority has revealed. These will be advertised and promoted in the next few weeks online, on social media and through community groups, the council also confirmed.

Sheena Phillips, programme director for the Hemel Health Campus, said: “We know people are very passionate about their local health service and rightly so.

“We all want to improve and strengthen services for our local communities – so they provide the preventative care people need and in the joined up, simple and effective way residents want.

“We are exploring how we best do that, and we value people’s thoughts and views about the proposed health campus. So please do take a few minutes to fill in the survey, to help us understand your views and what matters most to you.”