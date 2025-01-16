Catherine Dugmore appointed as new Chair of West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catherine Dugmore has been appointed as the new Chair of West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals Trust, which serves a population of more than 600,000 local people.

Mrs Dugmore was selected by NHS England East of England following a highly competitive recruitment process. She will formally begin in her new role on 26 February.

The chair plays a key role in ensuring the Trust’s leadership is delivering against its long-term goals of improving outcomes in health and healthcare, as well as ensuring quality, safety and performance standards are met for local communities.

Mrs Dugmore is a Chartered Accountant and has held a number of board positions within the NHS over the last 12 years. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust and Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB.

Her wider board experience includes roles as Vice Chair of Action for Children, Chair of Victim Support and as a Trustee of the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew and WWF UK. She was also recently appointed as a Trustee of the RSPB.

Commenting on her appointment, Mrs Dugmore said: “As a local resident and someone who has a deep passion for the NHS, it’s a huge privilege to become the Chair of this Trust.

“I see my role as being a champion for our patients and representing their interests and providing constructive challenge and support to the Trust’s leadership team to ensure we provide the best possible experience for both patients and our own colleagues.

“The Trust has ambitious plans to rebuild Watford General Hospital, along with upgrading and improving services and facilities at St Albans and Hemel Hempstead.

“I look forward to playing my part in helping to progress these vital projects, which will benefit hundreds of thousands of people across our communities and provide the high-quality working environment which the Trust’s dedicated staff deserve.”

Matthew Coats, chief executive of WHTH, said: “This is an outstanding appointment for the Trust. Catherine has a hugely impressive background in leadership, governance and finance, along with a detailed knowledge of the NHS, which will help us to further improve over the coming years.

“She is passionate about West Herts, patient care and staff wellbeing and I have no doubt she will be a fantastic Chair for not only our Trust, but also the local communities we serve.”

Catherine will succeed Phil Townsend who steps down from his role after more than a decade of service to the Trust.