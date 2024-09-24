Cancer Research UK and Tesco pharmacies join forces to help spot cancer early and save lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hemel Hempstead Tesco shoppers can now get expert health advice and support while they shop. Tesco and Cancer Research UK are working together to prompt customers who have health concerns to talk with the Hemel Hempstead Extra in-store pharmacist about what to do next.

People in Hemel Hempstead who are concerned about cancer can now get expert information and support while they shop.

For the first time, Tesco and Cancer Research UK are working together to prompt customers who have spotted something about their body that doesn’t look or feel right, or that isn’t going away, to talk with one of their local supermarket’s in-store pharmacists about what to do next.

The campaign aims to raise awareness in Hemel Hempstead of possible symptoms of cancer, break down barriers people may face when speaking to healthcare professionals, and help customers feel more confident when communicating with their doctor.

With pharmacists set to play an increasingly bigger role in people’s access to healthcare, this campaign gives Tesco pharmacists an opportunity to put specialist training provided by Cancer Research UK into action – with Hemel Hempstead Extra customers only needing to take a few minutes out of their weekly shop.

Some of the barriers people face to seeking help for potential symptoms of cancer include difficulty getting an appointment, worry about putting strain on the NHS and not wanting to make a fuss.

Paul Pilkington, Head of Pharmacy at Tesco, said: “Often, many of us will put off seeking advice on something that’s worrying us because we’re too busy, can’t get a GP appointment at a convenient time or simply don’t want to be seen as someone who makes a fuss. Being able to have a conversation with one of our pharmacists about a worrying symptom could help lead to a much quicker cancer diagnosis and the likelihood of a successful outcome.”

Cancer Research UK’s survey findings show that last year, about half of people experiencing possible symptoms of cancer didn’t contact their GP within six months. *

Tesco’s Hemel Hempstead pharmacists have undergone specialist training with Cancer Research UK to support conversations with the public about possible cancer symptoms and the importance of early diagnosis.

By offering people a convenient setting to check in about their health, this campaign aims to help people feel more comfortable discussing possible signs and symptoms. Having these conversations can encourage people to seek further medical advice where necessary.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, said: “The earlier people are diagnosed, the better their chance of survival. That’s why it’s so important that we’re joining forces with Tesco to make it easier for people to get help if they notice something that is unusual for them. Tesco pharmacists are here to provide expert health information and support in a comfortable and convenient setting for customers. We are excited by the opportunity this gives to speed up diagnosis and save lives.”

Currently, nearly one in two people will develop cancer at some point in their lives, but when diagnosed at an early stage, treatment is more likely to be successful and the chances of survival are much greater.

According to Cancer Research UK, around nine in 10 people with bowel cancer – one of the most common cancers – survive their disease for five years or more, if diagnosed at the earliest stage. This falls to around one in 10 people when bowel cancer is diagnosed at the most advanced stage.

The health campaign runs until 29 September and will feature resources and prompts to encourage people to think about their symptoms and speak to an in-store pharmacist for extra support.

Hemel Hempstead Extra customers can either have a confidential, private chat in a consultation room with a pharmacist as they do their weekly shop, or they can visit Tesco.com/pharmacy to book an appointment.

The early cancer diagnosis campaign is part of Tesco’s commitment to help improve the nation’s health in partnership with their three charity partners, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK, by tackling the three conditions that affect many of the UK population: heart disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes.