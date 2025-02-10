Better Health Bus returns to The Galleria

Better Health Bus

The Galleria, Hatfield, will welcome the Better Health Bus to the centre on the 18th and 20th February between 10am-4pm.

The Better Health Bus is a Public Health Hertfordshire initiative, which travels around the county, bringing health and wellbeing services, support and advice directly to local communities.

The service is available to all residents. However, the main aim is to reach out to people who are most disadvantaged by health inequalities and may not otherwise have access to health monitoring and improvement services.

The bus has two consultation rooms and the trained health advisors on board can provide:

· An NHS health check for eligible residents aged 40-74

· A wellbeing check for anyone aged 18+

· Specialist ‘stop smoking’ support

· Information about local health and wellbeing services

· Other services may come on board at a later date

On Tuesday 18th February, it is drop in only and no booking is required. On Thursday 20th February, residents are able to book an appointment after they have registered here: surveys.hertfordshire.gov.uk/s/HealthCheckRegistration/

The Better Health Bus will also be visiting The Galleria on 18th and 19th March.

To find out more information please visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/betterhealthbus

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We’re thrilled to be able to accommodate and support the Better Health Bus at The Galleria. We hope our local community will use this great initiative developed by Public Health Hertfordshire”.