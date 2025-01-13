Better Health Bus brings free NHS checks to the Galleria in Hatfield, Hertfordshire

By Emily Hill
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 12:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Galleria, Hatfield, will welcome the Better Health Bus to the centre on the 16th and 17th January between 10am-4pm.

The Better Health Bus is a Public Health Hertfordshire initiative, which travels around the county, bringing health and wellbeing services, support and advice directly to local communities.

The service is available to all residents. However, the main aim is to reach out to people who are most disadvantaged by health inequalities and may not otherwise have access to health monitoring and improvement services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bus has two consultation rooms and the trained health advisors on board can provide:

Better Health BusBetter Health Bus
Better Health Bus

· An NHS health check for eligible residents aged 40-74

· A wellbeing check for anyone aged 18+

· Specialist ‘stop smoking’ support

· Information about local health and wellbeing services

Better Health BusBetter Health Bus
Better Health Bus

· Other services may come on board at a later date

There is no booking required, just drop in.

To find out more information please visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/betterhealthbus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We’re thrilled to be able to accommodate and support the Better Health Bus at The Galleria. We hope our local community will use this great initiative developed by Public Health Hertfordshire”.

Related topics:HertfordshireNHS
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice