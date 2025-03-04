Appeal to help make hospital waiting child’s play

The Children’s Outpatients Appeal hopes to raise £36,000 to create sensory play areas at Watford General, St Albans City, and Hemel Hempstead hospitals.

Waiting for a hospital appointment is never fun and it’s especially difficult if you’re a child waiting in a space designed for adults.

West Herts Hospitals Charity - the official charity for West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – aims to fix this. The charity has an appeal to raise £36,000 to create child-friendly, sensory play areas in the Outpatients departments at Watford General, St Albans City, and Hemel Hempstead hospitals. There are currently no dedicated waiting areas for children in Outpatients and young patients are often left bored and anxious, while parents struggle to keep them entertained.

The Children’s Outpatients Appeal hopes to raise £36,000 to make the play area at each hospital a welcoming, interactive space for young patients and their families.

The new sensory-focused play areas will provide:

The design for the play area at Hemel Hempstead Hospital

Enhanced comfort: Keeps children entertained and helps parents feel at ease.Calmer atmosphere: Engaged children mean less disruption in waiting areas.Learning and engagement: Features like tactile wall panels, puzzles, and interactive toys encourage curiosity and creativity.Sensory-focused additions, such as bubble walls and light-up displays, will also help create a calming environment for children.

Alison Rosen, CEO of West Herts Hospitals Charity, said:“Creating sensory play areas is about more than entertainment—it’s about reducing anxiety, encouraging learning through play, and showing our youngest patients and their families that we truly care.”

