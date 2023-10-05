Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was high fives for 10 out of 12 eating establishments across Dacorum in the latest round of inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

The independent government department visited a number of establishments in late September, including restaurants, cafes, canteens, pubs, bars and nightclubs, and the Yo! Sushi takeaway kiosk at Hemel’s Tesco Extra.

The following ratings were given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: DJ's Playzone at 1 Northbridge Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Mad Squirrel Tap & Bottle Shop at Unit 18 Boxted Farm, Berkhamsted Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: The Cochin at Cochin, 61 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: Griddle Pod and Coffee Hub at Brownlow Cafe, Moneybury Hill, Ashridge, Hertfordshire; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: The Sunrise Cafe at 16 Stoneycroft, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Yalla Yalla The Lebanese Grill at 65 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Miller & Carter Steakhouse at The Young Pretender, 37 Hempstead Road, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire; rated on September 15

• Rated 4: Bueno at 3 Prince Edward Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on August 30

• Rated 3: Lussmanns Berkhamsted at 163-165 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on August 30

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Tudor Rose at The Tudor Rose, Long Chaulden, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Alford Arms at The Alford Arms, Frithsden Lane, Frithsden, Hemel Hempstead; rated on September 25

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! @ Tesco Superstore at Tesco Superstore, Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead; rated on September 20.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at the premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Rating system meanings:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary