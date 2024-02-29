A tennis club in Dacorum scores £1,000 grant from Hertfordshire county councillor
A tennis club in Dacorum has scored a £1,000 grant from a Hertfordshire County Councillor.
Cllr Terry Douris (Bridgewater, Dacorum) donated the cash from his ‘locality budget’ to Northchurch Tennis Club.
The move aims to support the development of the club’s facilities and attract new members, especially young families in the community.
Cllr Douris said: “Northchurch Tennis Club is committed to improving the facilities which will enable them to welcome new members especially younger people and families. I am delighted to support these aims thus providing a healthy and active sporting opportunity for all. The tennis club is a hidden gem and I am very pleased to help them develop using my Hertfordshire Members Grant.”
Hertfordshire County Councillor Locality Budgets provide much needed funds for a range of schemes and activities, with thousands of projects funded since the launch of the initiative in 2009.
A number of other allocations, totalling £5,000, have been made across Hertfordshire to encourage physical and outdoor activities particularly among children and young people.
They include a donation to Brookside Boys Club, enabling it to rent out its Astro turf pitch freely to youngsters twice a week, two grants of £500 to Southfields School Friends Association to purchase of scooters, skateboards and safety equipment, and a grant of £400 to help with rental costs for a village hall to support PE lessons for local primary children while a school roof is replaced.