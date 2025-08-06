Your guide to Clearing 2025: Top tips and advice

Clearing operations at the University of Bedfordshire

With A Level Results Day fast approaching (14 August), the University of Bedfordshire is here to support students exploring their options through Clearing – whether they’re rethinking their plans or applying to university for the first time.

For more information or some advice, call the University’s Clearing hotline on 0300 3300 073 or visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing.

You can also tune in to a special episode of the ‘Bits of Beds’ podcast focused on Clearing advice and student experiences.

Clearing is the process which matches applicants to available university places and is open to all undergraduate students. There are many reasons why someone might come through Clearing – maybe their A Level results weren’t what they were expecting, or they have had a change of direction and only just decided to apply for university.

David Seaton, Director of Recruitment and Admissions at the University of Bedfordshire, shares his key tips to help students feel confident and in control when navigating the Clearing process:

Know what really matters to you: Before jumping into the Clearing search, take a moment to reflect on what you want most from a university. Are you looking for a particular course, location, or lifestyle? Understanding your priorities will help you choose a university that fits your goals.

Ask all the questions you need to: Clearing can move quickly, so don’t be shy about asking questions. Whether it’s about course content, accommodation, or campus life, the Admissions teams are there to support you.

Be ready on Results Day: Once you have your results, act fast. Have your results, UCAS ID (if you have one), and a shortlist of courses to hand. Being prepared will make the process quicker and less stressful.

You don’t have to do it alone: Clearing can feel overwhelming, but you’re not expected to navigate it solo. Parents, teachers, and advisers can be a great sounding board – and university Admissions teams are there to support you every step of the way.

Stay calm and open-minded: Clearing isn’t something to panic about – it’s an opportunity. Many students find their perfect course and university this way. By staying calm, keeping your options open, and making informed choices, you can find the right path forward.

Find out more about courses available at the University of Bedfordshire via Clearing. Visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing or call the dedicated Clearing hotline on 0300 3300 073 to speak to a member of the friendly Admissions team.