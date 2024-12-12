York House pupils shine bright with show-stopping Nativity performances
The school’s youngest nursery and reception children delivered a performance full of excitement and wonder, with beautiful singing and smiles that lit up the room. For many of these children, it was the first time performing in front of an audience.
Children in Year 1 took to the stage with an energetic performance of animated festive tunes for all to enjoy. Adding to the charm, the pupils proudly showcased their handmade Christmas headpieces, each one a testament to their individual creativity and enthusiasm. Year 2 rounded off the celebrations with a show-stopping Nativity performance titled ‘I’m Gonna Shine’. The children delivered their lines and songs with passion and poise, bringing the classic Christmas nativity story to life with a fresh and heart-warming twist.
Families from the school community and members of staff all gathered to enjoy each of the amazing and heart-warming shows. The energy, enthusiasm, and Christmas cheer disaplyed was contagious.
Molly Ferguson, Assistant Head and Head of Pre-Prep at York House School commented, “These performances were a perfect reminder of the joy and community that this time of year brings made even more special by a Christmas conga! The confidence of the children along with their teamwork was evident and their hard work and dedication to rehearsals well and truly paid off. A huge well done to all of the children and a big thank you to the teachers and staff who worked so hard to bring these memorable moments to life.”