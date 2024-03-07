Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Park Road, pre-schoolers were delighted to share their favourite stories with friends and take part in themed activities, including delving into story sacks and creating their very own bookmarks, whilst practitioners delivered exciting storytelling sessions, complete with props to commemorate the annual event, which looks to celebrate the magic of books and encourage a lasting love of reading.

Lime Grove Day Nursery Quality Manager, Robyn Shuck explained; “World Book Day always brings huge excitement in the nursery, and we love seeing the fantastic costumes year on year. The occasion provides endless opportunities to showcase creativity and build upon literary confidence in preparation for the children heading to school. It's incredible to see their imaginations soar as they immerse themselves in the world of books.”