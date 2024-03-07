World Book Day at Lime Grove Day Nursery

‘The Gruffalo’, ‘Dear Zoo’ and ‘Mary Poppins’ were just some of the beloved books that inspired the costumes of children and colleagues at Lime Grove Day Nursery in Hemel Hempstead as they dressed up to celebrate World Book Day at the setting.
By Lauren ClarkeContributor
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:13 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 13:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Park Road, pre-schoolers were delighted to share their favourite stories with friends and take part in themed activities, including delving into story sacks and creating their very own bookmarks, whilst practitioners delivered exciting storytelling sessions, complete with props to commemorate the annual event, which looks to celebrate the magic of books and encourage a lasting love of reading.

Lime Grove Day Nursery Quality Manager, Robyn Shuck explained; “World Book Day always brings huge excitement in the nursery, and we love seeing the fantastic costumes year on year. The occasion provides endless opportunities to showcase creativity and build upon literary confidence in preparation for the children heading to school. It's incredible to see their imaginations soar as they immerse themselves in the world of books.”

World Book Day is marked on 7th March 2024 and was created by UNESCO in 1995.

Related topics:Hemel HempsteadOfstedUNESCO