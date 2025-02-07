Work begins upgrading sport facilities at Hemel Hempstead School

The new facilities should be ready in March

Dacorum Borough Council has confirmed that work is ongoing to improve the sport facilities at a school in Hemel Hempstead.

Work is currently underway to upgrade The Hemel Hempstead School's tennis and netball courts, as well as its football and hockey pitches, Dacorum Borough Council has revealed.

Dacorum Borough Council is overseeing the project, but is handing over operational control to Everyone Active upon completion.

This is part of a larger agreement which sees the company run a majority of the sports facilities within the borough.

A spokesperson for the council said: “When complete, the pitches will enable students to develop their health and fitness by engaging in regular physical activity, allowing them the opportunity to participate in local, regional, and national competitions. The improved sports facilities will also serve the local community, who are able to book and make use of the facilities during evenings, weekends and the school holidays.”

It is hoped that the new facilities will be complete by March.