West Herts College achieves the gold-standard for screen industry courses - including TV and Film production and game development

The accredited courses are said to make it easier for young people to get the job they want after they finish studying.

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 5:22 pm

West Herts College has become a ScreenSkills Select Provider after achieving the gold-standard for its screen industry courses.

The college, which has a campus in Hemel Hempstead, has been given the accreditation from ScreenSkills, an industry-led skills body for the UK screen-based industries.

The newly-accredited courses will provide its students the practical skills and knowledge needed in their prospective industry.

The courses could make it easier for students to get the job they want after they finishing studying.

The courses are said to be delivered with employment in mind, and the college is working closely with industry professionals to make sure that its students can meet the latest changes in the sector.

Amanda Washbrook, director of curriculum and business development at West Herts College said: “We are thrilled with achieving ScreenSkills accreditation for our screen industry courses. To be amongst a select group of ScreenSkills accredited providers signifies that our courses are preparing students for a prosperous career in the sector.”

She added: “This prestigious accreditation is confirmation that our students are developing the knowledge and professional skills required for them to flourish in their chosen fields.”

The college’s ScreenSkills course include: Level 2 Diploma in Creative Media Skills, Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Creative Media Practice - TV & Film Production, Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Creative Media Practice - Digital Gaming, Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Creative Media Practice - Digital Content Production, HND in Creative Media Production (Game Development) and HND in Creative Media Production (Film).