Urgent message from health bosses as Hertfordshire and west Essex NHS services under 'extreme pressure'

An urgent message has been issued by health bosses as NHS services across Hertfordshire and west Essex experience major pressures.

Health services are so stretched that they say people’s lives could be put at risk by others using emergency services incorrectly.

And the stark warning adds that the situation is so severe that A&E departments could turn away people to enable them to treat people with genuine emergencies.

Dr Halpin has asked residents to only call for an ambulance in genuine emergencies.

Dr Jane Halpin, Chief Executive of the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board, said: “The Accident and Emergency departments at our hospitals only have the capacity to treat people who have serious, life-threatening or dangerous conditions.

"Ambulances should only be called in genuine emergencies. If you use emergency services incorrectly you are risking the lives of others and won’t get the best treatment for your illness.

“If you come to A&E in Hertfordshire with a minor condition or illness, your care will not be a priority and you will face an extremely long wait. You may be sent away to visit a GP or pharmacist. If you call 999 for an ambulance and you don’t need one, you could endanger the life of another person in desperate need of emergency care.”

People are also asked not to come to hospital – as a patient or visitor – if they have a common winter illness, or if they have Covid symptoms, and to wear a mask if they do visit.

Dr Halpin added: “Our services are under extreme pressure, which is why it’s vital that everyone understands the urgency of the situation and what they can do to ensure that we protect essential health services for when we really need them.”

Where can I get help?

There are a number of ways to get health advice and care if you, a family member or a friend feel ill:

> Visit the NHS website

> Visit a pharmacy. Go to www.nhs.uk to find your nearest open pharmacist.

> Contact your GP practice

> Visit www.111.nhs.uk or call 111