A Boxmoor preschool has been handed a ‘requires improvement’ rating by Ofsted – despite being rated good in three out of four areas of assessment.

Boxmoor Hall Preschool’s report, published on January 20, rated the the nursery ‘require improvement’ in leadership and management.

A spokesperson for Boxmoor Hall Preschool said: “Unfortunately, our secretary was unable to bring in the item the inspector wanted to see due to not living near and the ice and snow made it not safe to drive.”

The preschools runs out of Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre

They added: “We are very pleased with the outcome for all the other areas. It is very important that the children are safe and happy and our SEN children have good additional support they need which was recognised as the report shows.”

The report said: "The manager is knowledgeable about the preschool and supports staff well; however, required documentation is not always easily accessible and available for inspection.

"This does not have a direct impact on children, but it does not support the efficient management of the provision or enable the provider to evidence that they meet all requirements.”

There were positives outlined in the report, which explained that the children behave well and those pupils with special education needs are very well supported.

The inspection report into the provision on Park Road explained: “The pre-school caters for several children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Staff expertly create an environment to meet children's sensory needs.”