Under 90% of Hertfordshire families get preferred primary school placement

Under 90 per cent of families received an offer to send their children to their first choice primary school preference in Hertfordshire.

New data released by Hertfordshire County Council has revealed that 11,763 out of 13,198 applicants received an offer from their prefered school.

Over 98 per cent were allocated one of their preferred schools, according to the authority.

In total, 15,798 Hertfordshire children will be informed of their school options, as the council has also processed junior and middle school applications.

The council advises that parents were told which school their children have been placed into via email yesterday (16 April). Information on how parents who have not given the council their email addresses will be informed can be found online here.

Simon Newland, director of education at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We want every child in Hertfordshire to be able to achieve their full potential, and with over 90% of Hertfordshire schools rated as Good or Outstanding by Ofsted, we’re confident that we’re giving young people the best start in life.

“We work hard to make the applications and allocation process smooth and straightforward, and to ensure that as many children as possible get a place at one of their preferred schools.

“While I appreciate that a small number of parents may be disappointed with the school they have been allocated, I would encourage them to visit the school and speak to the headteacher before dismissing the offered place. They may be pleasantly surprised by what they see.”

All applicants not offered their first preference school are put on an interest list by the council, which will make the first choice school aware of their interest. Any new applications for continuing interest must be made to Hertfordshire County Council for families living in Hertfordshire, the authority has confirmed.

School places must be accepted by 1 May 2024. Hertfordshire County Council adds that this is also the last ‘opt out’ date from continuing interest.

Appeals against school placements must be formally submitted by 4pm on 22 May.